Lions believe Terrion Arnold was not involved in kidnapping and robbery case

Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold’s name has surfaced in a robbery and kidnapping investigation. Arnold’s lawyer says Arnold was not involved. The Lions believe that.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell and President Rod Wood both said this week that they expect to have Arnold on the field this season and that they accept his claim that he wasn’t involved in the case, which started with Arnold reporting that he’d had property stolen.

“We got all the information that says he wasn’t involved. That’s what we know, that’s all we know, and that’s really all I can say,” Campbell said. “As far as I know it’s not a big deal. It seems like he still wasn’t involved with this.”

Wood told the Detroit Free Press that Arnold “was in my office the day after the allegations came out” and was “grilled” about what happened.

Arnold was the Lions’ first-round draft pick in 2024. He has played 24 games with 22 starts in his first two NFL seasons.