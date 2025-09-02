Lions C Graham Glasgow on track to play Sunday

The Lions had to install a new starting center after Frank Ragnow’s retirement this offseason and Graham Glasgow wound up being tabbed for the job.

Glasgow’s path to being in the lineup for Week 1 hit a bump when he was injured during training camp, but it proved to be a relatively minor hiccup. Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters at a Tuesday press conference that Glasgow is set to start against the Packers on Sunday.

Glasgow has previous experience at center, but had been the left guard in Detroit.

The Lions also saw right guard Kevin Zeitler leave as a free agent this offseason. Christian Mahogany and second-round pick Tate Ratledge are set to bookend Glasgow in Week 1.