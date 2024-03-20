Lions CB Cameron Sutton wanted on domestic violence charge in Florda

Lions cornerback Cam Sutton is wanted for arrest in Hillsborough County, Florida.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that Sutton is wanted for aggravated battery—domestic violence and that a warrant for his arrest has been issued. They shared the license plate number for a car Sutton is believed to be driving while asking for help in locating him.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press confirmed with the department that the person being sought is the same Sutton that joined the Lions last season.

Sutton played six seasons with the Steelers before joining the Lions last year. He started all 20 games the team played in the regular season and playoffs.