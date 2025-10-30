Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard: I haven’t heard from LSU, I’m interested in beating the Vikings

Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard played his college ball at LSU and he spent a year as the football program’s director of player development before joining Dan Campbell’s staff in Detroit in 2021, so it’s no surprise that he keeps an eye on what’s going on with the Tigers.

There’s a lot to pay attention to around the school right now. Brian Kelly is out as their head coach and Sheppard’s status as both an alum and a rising name in coaching circles made it inevitable that he’d get questions about the job. They came on Thursday and Sheppard described himself as a “Liger,” because he is half-Lion and half-Tiger before adding that he has not heard anything from the school.

“I can’t be interested in something I have no idea about,” Sheppard said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. “I’m interested in beating the Minnesota Vikings.”

The LSU opening is one of several at the highest level of college football and there will likely be more changes to come on that front. That makes it unlikely that Sheppard will be the only current NFL coach to field questions about a potential move to the collegiate ranks in the coming weeks.