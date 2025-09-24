 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_tombradyconflict_250924.jpg
Brady sends newsletter on being owner, broadcaster
nbc_pft_cjgardnerjohnson_250924.jpg
What’s next for Gardner-Johnson after release?
nbc_pft_briancallahan_250924.jpg
Callahan giving up play-calling duties is red flag

Lions DE Al-Quadin Muhammad listed as out of practice

  
Published September 24, 2025 04:45 PM

Lions defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad is coming off a big game against the Ravens on Monday night, but his status for this week against the Browns is a little uncertain.

Muhammad was listed as a non-participant in practice on Wednesday’s injury. That listing was just an estimation as the Lions only held a walkthrough to kick off their practice week.

Left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder), safety Daniel Thomas (forearm), and running back Sione Vaki (groin) were also listed as out of practice.

Linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee) was the only player listed as a limited participant while cornerback DJ Reed (cramping) was listed as a full participant.