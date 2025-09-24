Lions DE Al-Quadin Muhammad listed as out of practice

Lions defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad is coming off a big game against the Ravens on Monday night, but his status for this week against the Browns is a little uncertain.

Muhammad was listed as a non-participant in practice on Wednesday’s injury. That listing was just an estimation as the Lions only held a walkthrough to kick off their practice week.

Left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder), safety Daniel Thomas (forearm), and running back Sione Vaki (groin) were also listed as out of practice.

Linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee) was the only player listed as a limited participant while cornerback DJ Reed (cramping) was listed as a full participant.