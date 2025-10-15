Lions expect DT Alim McNeill to play this week

The Lions are set to get some help on their defensive line for their Monday night game against the Buccaneers.

Defensive tackle Alim McNeill has been back at practice for the last couple of weeks and the team expects him to take the final step back from last season’s torn ACL this week. During a Wednesday appearance on 97.1 The Ticket, head coach Dan Campbell said that McNeill will play this week “barring something happening.”

“He elevates the guys around him, just him being out there,” Campbell said. “He’s a pivotal piece to what we do here.”

McNeill had 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in 14 starts last season.