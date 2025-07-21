 Skip navigation
What's next for NFLPA after Howell's resignation?
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
How Watt's new deal impacts Parsons' next contract

What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract

Lions expect Ennis Rakestraw to miss a few days with chest injury

  
Published July 21, 2025 08:29 AM

Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw had to leave the Lions’ first practice of training camp after injuring his chest on Sunday, but he’s not expected to miss an extended period of time.

Head coach Dan Campbell gave an update on Rakestraw’s condition during a Monday morning press conference and said that the evaluation of Rakestraw showed that he suffered a relatively minor injury.

“Should be OK,” Campbell said. “Everything came back negative. Certainly he’s sore, he’ll be out a few days here just to let him recover. Structurally everything looks good.”

Rakestraw was a second-round pick last year, but missed more than half the season because of a hamstring injury. The Lions will be hoping this injury isn’t a sign of more missed time to come in his future.