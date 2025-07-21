Lions expect Ennis Rakestraw to miss a few days with chest injury

Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw had to leave the Lions’ first practice of training camp after injuring his chest on Sunday, but he’s not expected to miss an extended period of time.

Head coach Dan Campbell gave an update on Rakestraw’s condition during a Monday morning press conference and said that the evaluation of Rakestraw showed that he suffered a relatively minor injury.

“Should be OK,” Campbell said. “Everything came back negative. Certainly he’s sore, he’ll be out a few days here just to let him recover. Structurally everything looks good.”

Rakestraw was a second-round pick last year, but missed more than half the season because of a hamstring injury. The Lions will be hoping this injury isn’t a sign of more missed time to come in his future.