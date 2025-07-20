 Skip navigation
Ennis Rakestraw injures chest in Lions practice

  
Published July 20, 2025 10:51 AM

The Lions held their first practice of training camp on Sunday and they also experienced their first injury of the summer.

Per multiple reports, cornerback Ennis Rakestraw had to leave the field early in the session. The team said that he is being evaluated for a chest injury.

Rakestraw was a second-round pick last season, but was limited to eight regular season appearances because of a hamstring injury. He had six tackles in those appearances.

Sunday opened with word that defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike will miss the year with a torn ACL. The Lions will be hoping for better news about Rakestraw’s outlook.