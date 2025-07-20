Lions lose defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike for season with torn ACL

After a brutal 2024 season of injuries on defense, the Lions’ 2025 is off to a disappointing start.

Lions defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike suffered a torn ACL and will miss the entire season, head coach Dan Campbell announced today. Onwuzurike opened camp on the reserve/physically unable to perform list but it was only today that Campbell explained why.

“Levi is out for the year. Levi’s surgery, it was significant, but it needed to be done. Out of his control but it needed to be done, so he will miss the season,” Campbell said. “It was a knee, ACL, so he got that taken care of.”

Onwuzurike has spent his entire career with the Lions, who drafted him in the second round in 2021. Last year he was one of the few Lions defenders who stayed healthy, missing only one game and playing in 61 percent of the Lions’ defensive snaps.