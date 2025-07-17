 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250717.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Should players sign shorter deals?
nbc_pftpm_collins_250717.jpg
49ers, second-rounder Collins agree to deal
pftpmvonmiller250717.jpg
What lack of details may mean for Miller-WAS deal

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250717.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Should players sign shorter deals?
nbc_pftpm_collins_250717.jpg
49ers, second-rounder Collins agree to deal
pftpmvonmiller250717.jpg
What lack of details may mean for Miller-WAS deal

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike among Lions placed on PUP list

  
Published July 17, 2025 04:37 PM

The Lions placed several players on their physically unable to perform list on Thursday, including a pair of defensive linemen.

Alim McNeill was placed on the active version of the list, so he can be activated at any point during camp. Levi Onwuzurike is on the reserve list, so he will miss at least the first four games of the regular season before he’ll be eligible to return to action.

McNeill is recovering from a torn ACL and Onwuruzike has dealt with back injuries in the past.

The Lions also placed left tackle Taylor Decker, cornerback Khalil Dorsey, guard Miles Frazier, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo on the active PUP list. Defensive end Josh Paschal and cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver are on the active non-football injury list and they can also be activated at any point.

Running back Anthony Tyus was waived with a non-football illness designation.