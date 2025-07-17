Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike among Lions placed on PUP list

The Lions placed several players on their physically unable to perform list on Thursday, including a pair of defensive linemen.

Alim McNeill was placed on the active version of the list, so he can be activated at any point during camp. Levi Onwuzurike is on the reserve list, so he will miss at least the first four games of the regular season before he’ll be eligible to return to action.

McNeill is recovering from a torn ACL and Onwuruzike has dealt with back injuries in the past.

The Lions also placed left tackle Taylor Decker, cornerback Khalil Dorsey, guard Miles Frazier, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo on the active PUP list. Defensive end Josh Paschal and cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver are on the active non-football injury list and they can also be activated at any point.

Running back Anthony Tyus was waived with a non-football illness designation.