Lions GM Brad Holmes: We don’t have to draft an offensive tackle or edge rusher

The Lions parted ways with longtime left tackle Taylor Decker this offseason and that’s led many to suggest that the position will be one they address in the draft, but General Manager Brad Holmes did his best on Monday to downplay any urgency.

Holmes signed Larry Borom as a free agent and he could start at right tackle with Penei Sewell moving over to Decker’s former spot on the line. Holmes noted Borom’s experience and placed him in a group with edge rusher D.J. Wonnum of new additions who make it less necessary for the Lions to force picks at either spot.

“You’re talking about guys that have been starters in the NFL,” Holmes said, via Benjamin Raven of MLive.com. “But just kind of look at where the trend is going, where the arrow is going the last time, they’re still young. But we feel good about both of them, so we don’t feel like it’s, you know, we have to supplement them if it doesn’t work out.”

Offensive tackle and edge rusher are significant enough spots on the roster that the Lions would likely consider addressing them even without the current makeup of both depth charts, but Holmes didn’t paint himself into any corners Monday.