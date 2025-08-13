 Skip navigation
Lions’ Grant Stuard questions Dolphins’ practice habits, Mike McDaniel calls it “noise”

  
Published August 13, 2025 03:53 PM

Lions linebacker Grant Stuard said about his team’s joint practices with the Dolphins that he questions “if they practice how we practice.” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said that doesn’t concern him.

Asked about Stuard’s statement, McDaniel said that kind of talk is just a lot of noise.

“Literally does not affect me whatsoever,” McDaniel said. “I hope we get the absolute best practice from Grant and everybody else between the whistles. That makes us better. I think there’s a lot of noise and I would file that into the noise category.”

Reporters on the scene of the joint practices between the Lions and Dolphins indicated that the Lions brought more intensity, although it’s fair to question whether practice field observations really tell us anything about which team will be better when the season starts. McDaniel doesn’t sound too concerned about what Lions players think about his team.