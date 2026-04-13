Lions have discussed fifth-year options for Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell

That means Detroit has to decide on the fifth-year options for both players in the coming weeks.

Given their respective performances, it seems likely that the Lions will elect to pick up both. But General Manager Brad Holmes did not confirm that during his pre-draft press conference on Monday.

“We haven’t yet [exercised the options], but we’ve already had discussions about both of them,” Holmes said, via transcript from the team.

Gibbs and Campbell could both be in line for contract extensions. Gibbs ascended into a being a full-time starter in 2025, rushing 243 times for 1,223 yards with 13 touchdowns. He also caught 77 passes for 616 yards with five TDs. He previously led the league with 20 rushing and receiving touchdowns in 2024.

Campbell was a first-team, All-Pro in 2025, having recorded 176 total tackles with nine tackles for loss and five sacks. He also registered four passes defensed and three forced fumbles.

Gibbs’ fifth-year option for 2027 is projected to come in at $14.293 million, as he’s been selected to more than one Pro Bowl. Campbell’s deal is set to see him get paid $21.925 million, as he’s been selected to one Pro Bowl.