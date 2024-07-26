 Skip navigation
Lions K Michael Badgley out for season after practice injury

  
Published July 26, 2024 08:29 AM

Michael Badgley won’t be the Lions kicker this season.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said at his Friday morning press conference that Badgley will miss the entire 2024 season after suffering an injury while getting ready for practice on Thursday. Campbell did not disclose the specific injury, but multiple reports indicate it is a torn hamstring and Badgley will need to have surgery to repair it.

Badgley appeared in four regular season games and three playoff contests for the Lions last season. He was 7-of-7 on field goals and 24-of-26 on extra points.

The Lions signed UFL standout Jake Bates this offseason to compete with Badgley for the kicking job. Campbell said the team is working out other kickers as they look to move forward without Badgley.