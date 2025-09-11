Lions OC John Morton: No one’s in panic mode after Week 1

After an offseason of speculation about what losting offensive coordinator Ben Johnson would mean for the Lions offense, the unit had a dud in John Morton’s first game at the helm.

The Lions only picked up 246 yards and didn’t reach the end zone until the final minute of their 27-13 loss to the Packers in Week 1, but Morton said on Thursday that he’s confident about this week’s game against Johnson and the Bears. Johnson said that his confidence comes from the Lions having “great players” who know that one game doesn’t determine a season.

“Last game, the best thing about that is it’s the first game of the season. Nobody’s in panic mode,” Morton said, via Richard Silva of the Detroit News. “The players have been awesome, great attitudes. We’ve had great preparation, just like we did last week. The bottom line is it’s just about execution and the details of everything. . . . How do we fix this? We’re in the fix-it business, as coaches. Dan’s been awesome, players have been awesome. We had a good practice yesterday, and we’re moving on to Chicago.”

The Lions debuted a new offensive line in Week 1 and they had some issues, but Morton said they were addressed in practice this week and are “going to be fixed” for the second game. That would be a positive development for the Lions because an 0-2 start won’t do much to create confidence that the unit will find its footing without Johnson calling the shots.