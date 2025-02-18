 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_richieincognito_250217.jpg
Martin, Incognito case resurfaces 11 years later
nbc_pft_pftpm_mylesgarrett_250217.jpg
How Watson could fit in a Garrett trade package
nbc_pft_pftpm_aaronjones_250217.jpg
Will Jones and Vikings work out a new deal?

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_richieincognito_250217.jpg
Martin, Incognito case resurfaces 11 years later
nbc_pft_pftpm_mylesgarrett_250217.jpg
How Watson could fit in a Garrett trade package
nbc_pft_pftpm_aaronjones_250217.jpg
Will Jones and Vikings work out a new deal?

Other PFT Content

Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions OC John Morton: Offense will be predicated on Jared Goff

  
Published February 18, 2025 06:53 AM

The Lions did not promote from within to replace offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, but they did choose someone with ties to the team’s offensive scheme.

John Morton was a senior offensive assistant in 2022, so he worked with Johnson before spending the last two seasons on Sean Payton’s staff in Denver. Morton also worked with quarterback Jared Goff in his previous role and said in an interview with Dan Miller of Fox 2 in Detroit that the offense he puts together will “continue the vision” that’s been in place because it is “predicated on the quarterback.”

“I think it’s big because it all starts with the quarterback,” Morton said. “Kinda knowing him and when I was here, I was in the quarterback room. I have a feel of what he likes, what he doesn’t. That’s important as a play caller. We’ll continue here when the players come back and stuff, so I’ll get to know more about him and the plays that he really likes a lot and what they’ve been doing good here.”

Morton is one of a number of coaches in new roles on Dan Campbell’s staff after a wave of departures last month and marrying their new views with the things the Lions have done well will be the key to the team remaining at the top of the NFC.