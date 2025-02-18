Lions OC John Morton: Offense will be predicated on Jared Goff

The Lions did not promote from within to replace offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, but they did choose someone with ties to the team’s offensive scheme.

John Morton was a senior offensive assistant in 2022, so he worked with Johnson before spending the last two seasons on Sean Payton’s staff in Denver. Morton also worked with quarterback Jared Goff in his previous role and said in an interview with Dan Miller of Fox 2 in Detroit that the offense he puts together will “continue the vision” that’s been in place because it is “predicated on the quarterback.”

“I think it’s big because it all starts with the quarterback,” Morton said. “Kinda knowing him and when I was here, I was in the quarterback room. I have a feel of what he likes, what he doesn’t. That’s important as a play caller. We’ll continue here when the players come back and stuff, so I’ll get to know more about him and the plays that he really likes a lot and what they’ve been doing good here.”

Morton is one of a number of coaches in new roles on Dan Campbell’s staff after a wave of departures last month and marrying their new views with the things the Lions have done well will be the key to the team remaining at the top of the NFC.