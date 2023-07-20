 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USC vs Notre Dame in Los Angeles, CA
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 7 Jaden Mickey, sophomore cornerback coming off big and small life lessons
nbc_edge_bte_dhenry_230719.jpg
Betting the NFL: The AFC South
2023 Tour de France Femmes
2023 Tour de France Femmes broadcast schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfopen_wyndhamclarkintv_230720.jpg
Clark recaps ‘crazy last 3-4 months’ at The Open
nbc_golf_lfopen_roryintvv2_230720.jpg
McIlroy ‘pleased’ with even par Round 1 at Open
nbc_golf_pga_finauchipin_230720.jpg
Finau dunks his chip for a birdie on 13 in Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USC vs Notre Dame in Los Angeles, CA
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 7 Jaden Mickey, sophomore cornerback coming off big and small life lessons
nbc_edge_bte_dhenry_230719.jpg
Betting the NFL: The AFC South
2023 Tour de France Femmes
2023 Tour de France Femmes broadcast schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfopen_wyndhamclarkintv_230720.jpg
Clark recaps ‘crazy last 3-4 months’ at The Open
nbc_golf_lfopen_roryintvv2_230720.jpg
McIlroy ‘pleased’ with even par Round 1 at Open
nbc_golf_pga_finauchipin_230720.jpg
Finau dunks his chip for a birdie on 13 in Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions place Hendon Hooker on active/non-football injury list

  
Published July 20, 2023 03:57 PM

The Lions have placed rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker on the active/non-football injury list to begin training camp, the team announced.

The move was expected since Hooker is rehabbing from reconstructive knee surgery. He injured his left knee in a Nov. 19 game against South Carolina while playing for the University of Tennessee and underwent surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament soon after.

The Lions knew when they drafted Hooker in the third round that his rehab would carry into his rookie season.

The Lions announced several other moves Thursday.

Tight end Derrick Deese Jr. and defensive lineman Zach Morton also joined Hooker on the active/non-football injury list.

The team also announced the release of kicker Michael Badgley to make room for the addition of receiver Denzel Mims, who was acquired in a trade from the Jets.