Lions place Hendon Hooker on active/non-football injury list

The Lions have placed rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker on the active/non-football injury list to begin training camp, the team announced.

The move was expected since Hooker is rehabbing from reconstructive knee surgery. He injured his left knee in a Nov. 19 game against South Carolina while playing for the University of Tennessee and underwent surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament soon after.

The Lions knew when they drafted Hooker in the third round that his rehab would carry into his rookie season.

The Lions announced several other moves Thursday.

Tight end Derrick Deese Jr. and defensive lineman Zach Morton also joined Hooker on the active/non-football injury list.

The team also announced the release of kicker Michael Badgley to make room for the addition of receiver Denzel Mims, who was acquired in a trade from the Jets.