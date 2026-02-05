Lions promote Steve Oliver to tight ends coach

The Lions have promoted assistant offensive line coach Steve Oliver to tight ends coach, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Oliver replaces Tyler Roehl, who left the Lions after one season to become Iowa State’s offensive coordinator. The Lions did not promote assistant tight ends coach Seth Ryan.

Oliver has spent five seasons in Detroit. He began as a quality control coach before a promotion to assistant offensive line coach under Hank Fraley in 2023.

He started as a tight ends coach at Idaho (2019) and then at the University of San Diego (2020).

Oliver will work under new offensive coordinator Steve Petzing.