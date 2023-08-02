 Skip navigation
Lions put Emmanuel Moseley on PUP list, sign two tight ends

  
Published August 2, 2023 08:26 AM

The Lions’ wait for cornerback Emmanuel Moseley to take the practice field will go on a little while longer.

Moseley is coming off of a torn ACL that has kept him from practicing at training camp and the team announced that he’s been placed on the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday. Moseley can come off the list at any point, but moving him to the PUP list keeps open the possibility that he could miss the first six weeks of the regular season.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported last week that Moseley had a clean-up procedure on his knee, which may have contributed to the change in his status.

The Lions also announced that they have signed tight ends Darrell Daniels and Daniel Helm. Daniels has 13 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown in 61 games with the Colts, Seahawks, and Cardinals while Helm had one catch in nine games for the Raiders in 2021. He also played five games for the 49ers in 2020.

Tight end Derrick Deese Jr. was waived to round out the moves.