Lions re-sign DB Avonte Maddox

Defensive back Avonte Maddox will be back with the Lions in 2026.

The Lions announced that they re-signed Maddox on Monday afternoon. They did not announce any terms of the deal.

Maddox signed a one-year deal with the Lions last March and appeared in 14 games during his first season with the team. He made three starts and ended the year with 32 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble.

Maddox entered the league as a 2018 fourth-round pick and spent his first seven seasons with the Eagles. He had 270 tackles, three sacks, four interceptions, eight forced fumbles and a fumble recovery during his time in Philly.