Lions re-sign DL Myles Adams

The Lions announced the return of a defensive lineman on Thursday.

Myles Adams has re-signed with the team. The Lions did not announce any details of the deal.

Adams was signed off of the Seahawks’ practice squad during the 2024 season and appeared in four games for Detroit. He spent all of last season on the team’s practice squad.

Adams had four tackles and a sack for the Lions in 2025. He had 30 tackles, a sack, and a pass defensed in 26 appearances for the Seahawks.

The Lions also added defensive end D.J. Wonnum and linebacker Damone Clark to their defense this week.