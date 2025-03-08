Lions re-sign LB Ezekiel Turner

The Lions have re-signed linebacker Ezekiel Turner to a one-year deal, his agents announced on social media.

Turner signed to the Lions’ practice squad Nov. 6, and the team promoted him to the active roster three days later. He played 111 defensive snaps and 176 on special teams in nine games in Detroit.

He tied for third on the team with five special teams tackles and finished with 12 total tackles and half a sack.

The Lions also re-signed strongside linebacker Derrick Barnes to a three-year deal Friday.

They have informed core special teams player Jalen Reeves-Maybin they will release him Wednesday when the new league year begins.