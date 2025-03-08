 Skip navigation
Seahawks reportedly trade QB Smith to Raiders
Jaguars reportedly will make a lot of roster moves
Kelce 'can't engineer' his exit from the NFL

2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Seahawks reportedly trade QB Smith to Raiders
Jaguars reportedly will make a lot of roster moves
Kelce 'can't engineer' his exit from the NFL

2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Lions re-sign LB Ezekiel Turner

  
Published March 8, 2025 05:16 PM

The Lions have re-signed linebacker Ezekiel Turner to a one-year deal, his agents announced on social media.

Turner signed to the Lions’ practice squad Nov. 6, and the team promoted him to the active roster three days later. He played 111 defensive snaps and 176 on special teams in nine games in Detroit.

He tied for third on the team with five special teams tackles and finished with 12 total tackles and half a sack.

The Lions also re-signed strongside linebacker Derrick Barnes to a three-year deal Friday.

They have informed core special teams player Jalen Reeves-Maybin they will release him Wednesday when the new league year begins.