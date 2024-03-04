Lions re-sign TE Shane Zylstra

Lions tight end Shane Zylstra’s 2023 season came to an unfortunate end before it began.

He injured his knee on a low hit from cornerback Khalil Dorsey, a hit that Lions coach Dan Campbell called out as unnecessary on the practice field.

The Lions re-signed Zylstra on Monday, the team announced.

He was set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason.

Zylstra, 27, has played 17 games and totaled 14 catches for 94 yards and four touchdowns.

In 2022, he saw action on 227 offensive snaps and 100 on special teams.