Lions release Josh Paschal

The Lions kicked off the new league year by kicking defensive lineman Josh Paschal off the roster.

The Lions announced Paschal’s release shortly after the 2026 league year began at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The move clears Paschal’s entire cap hit of just over $1.75 million for the coming season.

Paschal was a 2022 second-round pick in Detroit and played in 40 games for the team in the regular season and playoffs before missing all of 2025 due to a back injury.

Paschal had 69 tackles, five sacks and two fumble recoveries during his time with the team.

Defensive linemen D.J. Reader, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Marcus Davenport also became free agents at the start of the league year.