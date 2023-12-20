Lions’ Sam LaPorta is first rookie tight end ever with 70 catches, 700 yards, 7 TDs

Detroit’s Sam LaPorta is having a rookie season like no other tight end ever.

With three games remaining in the regular season, LaPorta has 71 catches for 758 yards and nine touchdowns. That makes him the first rookie tight end in NFL history to reach 70 catches, 700 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

LaPorta is third in NFL history for catches by a rookie tight end, trailing Keith Jackson with the 1988 Eagles and Jeremy Shockey for the 2002 Giants. He’s also third in NFL history in touchdown catches by a rookie tight end, trailing Mike Ditka of the 1961 Bears and Rob Gronkowski of the 2010 Patriots. LaPorta has a chance to be first in both those categories by the end of the season.

As the 34th overall pick in this year’s draft, LaPorta looks like a steal, and a big part of why the Lions are poised to win the NFC North.