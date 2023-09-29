Lions score again, taking 14-3 lead on David Montgomery’s run

The Lions didn’t get off to a great start, with Jared Goff throwing an interception on the third play from scrimmage. It’s been all Lions since.

Detroit is outgaining Green Bay 128 to minus-6.

The Lions now have a 14-3 lead with 2:54 remaining in the first quarter.

David Montgomery scored on a 3-yard run, completing an eight-play, 55-yard drive.

After starting 1-for-2 for minus-2 yards with an interception on the first possession, Goff is 5-of-7 for 83 yards with a touchdown and an interception. His touchdown was a 24-yard throw to Amon-Ra St. Brown.