Lions see Isaac TeSlaa at “upper echelon” of rookie receiver development

  
Published August 24, 2025 07:46 AM

Lions rookie wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa concluded his strong preseason with another touchdown catch on Saturday, and afterward head coach Dan Campbell said the Lions view him as a rookie who can contribute immediately.

“We’re very pleased with where he’s at after six weeks of camp,” Campbell said. “I would say if you took most receivers, he’d be the upper echelon of those as far as development. It’s not easy to develop as a receiver in this league and be ready to go, and I think there’s a place for him to help us early in this season.”

Campbell said TeSlaa’s touchdown catch in the preseason finale showed excellent poise, route running and hands.

“TeSlaa took the time to win. It was a very composed route, it was a very detailed route. That tells you that he’s taking the coaching and he’s growing,” Campbell said. “He just continues to get better and better. Every time he makes a play, every time he does something, you gain the trust of everybody around you. The coaches, but also your teammates who are watching.”

When the Lions took TeSlaa in the third round, some saw him as a long-term project who would need time to develop, having been a good but not great receiver at Arkansas after starting his college career at Division II Hillsdale. But if the preseason is any guide, TeSlaa is ready to make an impact right away in Detroit.