 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bainpick15_260423.jpg
Bucs get pass rush help with Bain at No. 15
nbc_pft_sadiqpick16_260423.jpg
Jets get athetlic TE Sadiq at No. 16
nbc_pft_ioanepick14_260423.jpg
Ravens get inside line help with Iaone at No. 14

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bainpick15_260423.jpg
Bucs get pass rush help with Bain at No. 15
nbc_pft_sadiqpick16_260423.jpg
Jets get athetlic TE Sadiq at No. 16
nbc_pft_ioanepick14_260423.jpg
Ravens get inside line help with Iaone at No. 14

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions select OT Blake Miller at No. 17

  
Published April 23, 2026 09:51 PM

The Lions parted ways with longtime starting left tackle Taylor Decker and they moved to refresh their offensive line with the 17th overall pick on Thursday night.

They selected former Clemson tackle Blake Miller with that pick. Miller is the fifth offensive lineman to come off the board so far.

Miller was a four-year starter at right tackle while in school and will likely remain on that side with Penei Sewell flipping to the left to replace Decker. The Lions signed Larry Borom as a free agent, so he may not be jumping right into the first team but the coming weeks will bring a better idea about where Miller will begin his NFL career.

The Lions’ next pick is No. 50 and they have eight more picks in total.