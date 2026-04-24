Lions select OT Blake Miller at No. 17

The Lions parted ways with longtime starting left tackle Taylor Decker and they moved to refresh their offensive line with the 17th overall pick on Thursday night.

They selected former Clemson tackle Blake Miller with that pick. Miller is the fifth offensive lineman to come off the board so far.

Miller was a four-year starter at right tackle while in school and will likely remain on that side with Penei Sewell flipping to the left to replace Decker. The Lions signed Larry Borom as a free agent, so he may not be jumping right into the first team but the coming weeks will bring a better idea about where Miller will begin his NFL career.

The Lions’ next pick is No. 50 and they have eight more picks in total.