Lions sign CB Arthur Maulet, waive TE Ross Dwelley

Cornerback Arthur Maulet is back on the Lions’ roster.

The team announced Maulet’s signing on Tuesday afternoon. Maulet was waived by the team in late November.

Maulet appeared in six games before being let go. He had 14 tackles and an interception in those games. He has also appeared in 85 games for the Ravens, Steelers, Jets, Colts, and Saints.

The veteran’s return adds to the depth in the Lions’ secondary. They lost safety Brian Branch to a torn Achilles last Thursday and are also dealing with injuries to Kerby Joseph and Thomas Harper.

The Lions waived tight end Ross Dwelley in a corresponding move. Dwelley had two catches for 11 yards in 11 games for the Lions this season.