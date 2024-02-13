Lions sign CFL standout Mathieu Betts

The Lions have added the CFL’s top defensive player from 2023 to their offseason roster.

The team announced the signing of defensive lineman Mathieu Betts on Tuesday. Betts was won the CFL’s most outstanding defensive player award last year.

Betts posted 42 tackles, 18 sacks, and four forced fumbles for the B.C. Lions during the 2023 season. The 18 sacks broke a league record for a Canadian-born player, who spent two seasons with Edmonton — the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID — before moving on to the Lions for the last two seasons.

The Bears signed Betts as an undrafted free agent in 2019, but he failed to make the team out of training camp.