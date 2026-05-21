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Lions sign LB Jack Campbell to four-year extension

  
Published May 21, 2026 02:00 PM

The Lions did not exercise linebacker Jack Campbell’s fifth-year option before the deadline earlier this month.

But the team is nevertheless keeping him around for years to come.

Detroit announced on Thursday that the club has signed Campbell to a four-year contract extension through the 2030 season.

Other terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

Campbell, the No. 18 overall pick of the 2023 draft, has become one of the top players on Detroit’s defense. He’s appeared in all 51 games for which he’s been eligible with 46 starts.

In 2025, Campbell became an AP first-team All-Pro for the first time, recording 176 total tackles with nine tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Campbell has tallied 19 total TFLs with 8.5 sacks, 13 QB hits, 10 passes defensed, and four forced fumbles in his career.