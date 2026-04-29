Lions sign LB Joe Bachie, DL Jay Tufele

The Lions added a couple of veterans on the defensive side of the ball on Wednesday.

They announced the signings of linebacker Joe Bachie and defensive lineman Jay Tufele to their 90-man roster.

Bachie split last season between the Colts and Titans. He had 26 tackles in five starts for Indianapolis and three tackles in 10 appearances with Tennessee. He spent the previous four seasons with the Bengals and played for the Eagles during his rookie campaign.

Tufele visited with the team earlier this month. He had 12 tackles in 12 games for the Jets in 2025 and was teammates with Bachie in Cincinnati for the previous three years.