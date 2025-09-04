 Skip navigation
Lions sign QB C.J. Beathard to practice squad

  
Published September 4, 2025 12:58 PM

The Lions have brought in a third quarterback.

C.J. Beathard signed with Detroit’s practice squad today, the team announced. Beathard joins starter Jard Goff and backup Kyle Allen in the Lions’ quarterback room.

Beathard originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the 49ers out of Iowa in 2017. He spent four years in San Francisco and three years in Jacksonville before briefly spending time in Miami last year and then returning to Jacksonville to finish the season. Beathard has started 13 games in his NFL career, completed 60.4 percent of his passes and thrown 19 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions.

The Lions cut backup quarterback Hendon Hooker after a disappointing preseason, so Beathard takes his place as the third man in the quarterback room.

To make room for Beathard on the practice squad, the Lions cut defensive end Isaac Ukwu.