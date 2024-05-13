 Skip navigation
Lions sign TE Parker Hesse

  
Published May 13, 2024 09:21 AM

The Lions announced a pair of additions to the roster on Monday.

They confirmed that they have signed wide receiver Kaden Davis and also announced that they have agreed to a deal with tight end Parker Hesse. Both players took part in this weekend’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Hesse spent the last three seasons with the Falcons, but only played in three games last year after making 17 appearances in 2022. He did not catch any passes in 2023 and has 14 catches for 132 yards over his entire NFL career.

Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, James Mitchell, Shane Zylstra, and Isaac Rex are the other tight ends on the roster in Detroit.