Lions sign WR Kaden Davis

  
Published May 12, 2024 07:27 PM

The Lions added to their receivers room Sunday.

The team agreed to a contract with Kaden Davis, who attended their rookie minicamp as a tryout player.

The Cardinals cut Davis on April 30 after they drafted Marvin Harrison Jr. in the first round and Tejhuan Palmer in the sixth round.

Davis went undrafted in 2022 and spent time with the Broncos before playing five games for the Michigan Panthers in the USFL. He contributed on both offense and special teams.

Davis was on the Cardinals’ practice squad in 2023 and was active for one game.