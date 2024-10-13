Lions take 17-3 lead on a trick play

The Lions are pulling out all the stops in Arlington today.

They have scored on all three possessions and lead the Cowboys 17-3.

Detroit’s latest touchdown came on a trick play, with David Montgomery taking the pitch from Jared Goff before the running back pitched it to receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who then pitched it back to Goff. Goff hit a wide open Sam LaPorta, who outran DeMarvion Overshown to the end zone for a 52-yard touchdown.

Montgomery scored the Lions’ first touchdown on a 16-yard run.

The Lions have 191 total yards already.

The Cowboys are 0-for-2 in the red zone, getting a field goal and seeing Dak Prescott threw an interception in the end zone to Brian Branch. Dallas has gone three-and-out on its last two possessions.