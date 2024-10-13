 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions take 17-3 lead on a trick play

  
Published October 13, 2024 05:23 PM

The Lions are pulling out all the stops in Arlington today.

They have scored on all three possessions and lead the Cowboys 17-3.

Detroit’s latest touchdown came on a trick play, with David Montgomery taking the pitch from Jared Goff before the running back pitched it to receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who then pitched it back to Goff. Goff hit a wide open Sam LaPorta, who outran DeMarvion Overshown to the end zone for a 52-yard touchdown.

Montgomery scored the Lions’ first touchdown on a 16-yard run.

The Lions have 191 total yards already.

The Cowboys are 0-for-2 in the red zone, getting a field goal and seeing Dak Prescott threw an interception in the end zone to Brian Branch. Dallas has gone three-and-out on its last two possessions.