Lions take early lead over Chargers on Jahmyr Gibbs touchdown

There were some questions about whether Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs might see less playing time with the return of fellow running back David Montgomery this week. But Gibbs remains a key part of the Lions’ offense.

Gibbs already has five carries for 63 yards and a touchdown in the first 11 minutes of today’s game, and the Lions have a 10-3 lead.

It’s too early in his career to make these comparisons, but Gibbs’ running style is drawing comparison to that of the greatest Lion, Barry Sanders, who had the great ability to change directions and accelerate, just as Gibbs is doing.

The Chargers also got a big play from their running back, Austin Ekeler, who has a 24-yard catch and run. But Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw an interception on a nifty leaping grab by Lions safety Kerby Joseph, and early on things are looking good for the Lions.