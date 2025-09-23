Lions take opening kickoff and march 67 yards for a TD

The Lions wasted no time in scoring against the Ravens.

Detroit took the opening kickoff and marched 67 yards in 11 plays, with Jahmyr Gibbs plowing in from the 1. It was Gibbs’ second rushing touchdown of the season.

The Lions faced a fourth-and-3 at the Baltimore 11, and Jared Goff completed a 7-yard pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown. Two plays later, Gibbs was in the end zone.

Goff went 4-for-5 for 55 yards.

Jamison Williams caught two passes for 43 yards.