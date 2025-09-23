 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_colts_250922.jpg
Colts are ‘for real’ after dismantling Titans
nbc_pft_week3_250922.jpg
NFL Week 3 superlatives: Backup QBs, Rodgers
nbc_pft_bigdom_250922.jpg
Eagles’ ‘Big Dom’ fined for texting violation

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Other PFT Content

Lions take opening kickoff and march 67 yards for a TD

  
Published September 22, 2025 08:31 PM

The Lions wasted no time in scoring against the Ravens.

Detroit took the opening kickoff and marched 67 yards in 11 plays, with Jahmyr Gibbs plowing in from the 1. It was Gibbs’ second rushing touchdown of the season.

The Lions faced a fourth-and-3 at the Baltimore 11, and Jared Goff completed a 7-yard pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown. Two plays later, Gibbs was in the end zone.

Goff went 4-for-5 for 55 yards.

Jamison Williams caught two passes for 43 yards.