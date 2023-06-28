 Skip navigation
Coventry City v Luton Town: Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final
Luton Town - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
ictqjttB97LxRwSLpnGEf9f4JQypB8HDZdUYqoTd2pA_javonte.jpg
Pod: Javonte, Chubb amongst key camp players
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
MLB: Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
Catcher Alejandro Kirk activated off injured list by Blue Jays

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
nbcs_edge_rfs_nickchubb_230629.jpg
Passing usage changes Chubb’s fantasy outlook

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Lions think healthy Charles Harris will make them “much better” on defense

  
Published June 28, 2023 04:10 PM

The Lions did not add any edge rushers to their roster this offseason, but they’ll be getting one back after a season-ending injury last year.

Charles Harris was placed on injured reserve in November due to a groin injury that forced him to miss 11 games over the course of the entire season. Harris had one sack and a forced fumble in his six appearances, but had 7.5 sacks when healthy during the 2021 season and outside linebackers coach Dave Corrao thinks having him back at full speed will make a positive impact on their defensive performance.

“A healthy Charles Harris is going to make us a much better defense ,” Corrao said in an interview with Tim Twentyman of the team’s website.

Harris’ unavailability helped open the door for James Houston to spark the team’s pass rush and the hope in Detroit is that both players will be able to get the defense going this time around.