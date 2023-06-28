Lions think healthy Charles Harris will make them “much better” on defense

The Lions did not add any edge rushers to their roster this offseason, but they’ll be getting one back after a season-ending injury last year.

Charles Harris was placed on injured reserve in November due to a groin injury that forced him to miss 11 games over the course of the entire season. Harris had one sack and a forced fumble in his six appearances, but had 7.5 sacks when healthy during the 2021 season and outside linebackers coach Dave Corrao thinks having him back at full speed will make a positive impact on their defensive performance.

“A healthy Charles Harris is going to make us a much better defense ,” Corrao said in an interview with Tim Twentyman of the team’s website.

Harris’ unavailability helped open the door for James Houston to spark the team’s pass rush and the hope in Detroit is that both players will be able to get the defense going this time around.