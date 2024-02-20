Lions to release Tracy Walker

The Lions are moving on from one of their veteran defensive players.

According to multiple reports, Detroit has informed safety Tracy Walker that the club plans to release him.

Walker posted a “goodbye” message to social media, confirming the news.

“Detroit I want to thank you for welcoming me in as rookie and accepting me as family,” Walker wrote in an Instagram post. “I want to thank the Ford family for giving me the opportunity to be [a part] of something special over these last 6 years. I want to thank my fans and supporters for always having my back through it all. I want to thank the city for holding down for me. It was many ups and downs but that’s life and life is 10% what happens to you, 90% how you respond. With that being the future is bright and TTIME is coming harder than ever for Year7.”

Walker, 29, was a third-round pick in the 2018 draft. He appeared in 79 games with 43 starts for the Lions over the last six seasons.

In 2023, Walker appeared in 17 games with six starts, recording 59 total tackles, two passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a sack while playing 50 percent of the club’s defensive snaps. He was also on the field for 33 percent of special teams snaps.

Walker did not have any remaining guaranteed money on his contract for 2024. By releasing Walker, Detroit will save $5.5 million against the cap.