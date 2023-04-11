 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions trade Jeff Okudah to Falcons for a fifth-round draft pick

  
Published April 11, 2023 08:12 AM
nbc_pft_falconsdraftpredictions_230404
April 4, 2023 09:34 AM
While the first seven picks will greatly affect how the Falcons play their eighth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why they believe defense is the biggest need.

The third overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft is getting a fresh start.

The Lions have traded cornerback Jeff Okudah to the Falcons for a fifth-round draft pick, according to multiple reports.

That’s not much of a return for a player drafted as highly as Okudah was, but it was clear that the Lions wanted to move on after they bolstered their secondary in free agency.

Okudah is heading into the fourth season on his rookie contract and will make $5.1 million this season, a cap hit the Falcons now inherit. The Falcons will have to decide on picking up his fifth-year option by May 1. Given how much Okudah has struggled to stay healthy, it seems unlikely that they would pick up his option.

Through three NFL seasons, Okudah has played in 25 games and missed 25 games with injuries. When healthy he has shown some of the talent that made him a No. 3 overall pick, but he hasn’t been healthy enough or consistent enough to justify his draft status, and now the Lions are moving on, while the Falcons are hoping that a talented young player can reach his potential in Atlanta.