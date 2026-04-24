Lions trade up to No. 44, select DE Derrick Moore

The Lions have moved up six positions in the second round to select a player who might be familiar to plenty of their fans.

With the No. 44 overall pick, Detroit has selected Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore.

Moore played 53 games for the Wolverines with 24 starts over the last two seasons. He was a first-team All-Big Ten honoree in 2025, finishing the season with 30 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three passes defended.

He tallied 24.5 tackles for loss and 21 sacks in his collegiate career.

Now he will be able to play opposite fellow Wolverine, Aidan Hutchinson, at the highest level.

Detroit sent No. 50 and No. 128 to the Jets in exchange for the No. 44 overall pick.