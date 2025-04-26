Lions trade up to No. 70, draft Arkansas WR Isaac TeSlaa

For the second time on the second night of the 2025 NFL draft, the Lions have traded up to get the player they wanted.

This time the Lions made a trade with the Jaguars to move up to the 70th overall pick and draft Arkansas wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa.

It will be a homecoming for TeSlaa, who grew up in Michigan and started his college career in the state at Division II Hillsdale before transferring to Arkansas and playing two seasons in the SEC. At 6-foot-4 and 214 pounds, TeSlaa impressed at the Combine with a 4.43-second 40-yard dash.

Few expected TeSlaa to go this high, and even fewer expected anyone to trade up to select him. But Lions General Manager Brad Holmes has a good track record for finding talent, and he thinks he’s found a promising prospect in TeSlaa.