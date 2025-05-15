 Skip navigation
Lions will host Packers, Bengals will visit Ravens on Thanksgiving

  
Published May 14, 2025 08:32 PM

The NFL revealed one of the three Thanksgiving gams during their pre-schedule release leaks this week and the other two became official on Wednesday evening.

The Lions will host the Packers in the first game of the annual tripleheader and the Bengals will be in Baltimore to face the Ravens in the nightcap. The Chiefs’ visit to the Cowboys in the late afternoon slot was announced ahead of those games.

Green Bay was a yearly opponent of the Lions on Thanksgiving in the 1950s and 1960s, but they have appeared less frequently in recent decades. They beat the Lions 29-22 in 2023 and beat the Dolphins at home last year, so this will be their third straight appearance on the fourth Thursday of November.

The Bengals have only made one appearance on Thanksgiving and lost to the Jets in 2010. The Ravens are 2-0 on the holiday while the Packers are 16-20-2 and the Lions are 38-45-2.