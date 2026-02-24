Lions will play in Munich during the 2026 season

The Lions will be making a trip to Germany later this year.

The team announced that they will be one of the two teams taking part in a game in Munich during the 2026 season. The game will be played at the Allianz Arena, but the date and opponent will be announced later in the offseason.

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown’s mother is German and he shared his excitement about the news in a statement that was included in the team’s release about the game.

“It has been a dream of mine to play a game in my mother’s home country of Germany since coming to the league,” St. Brown said. “I cannot wait to play in front of the incredible fans that I’ve gotten to know through my visits and football camps in the country. Their support for me and the country’s instant connection to the Lions brand is inspiring, and I’m looking forward to our team getting to showcase Detroit football on an international scale.”

The game will be the NFL’s third in Munich. They have also played games in Frankfurt and Berlin as part of their international slate in past seasons.