Lions win big in Tampa Bay to improve to 5-1

The Detroit Lions are one of the best teams in the NFL.

Let that sink in. We haven’t been able to say it many times in the last 60 years or so.

But it’s an accurate statement, after the Lions went to Tampa Bay and dominated the Buccaneers, 20-6, in a battle of first-place teams.

Detroit is now 5-1, far ahead of the pack in the NFC North, and among the elite teams in the entire league. The Lions’ only loss this season was in overtime, they’ve beaten the Chiefs in Kansas City, and their other four wins were all by two touchdowns or more.

Today’s win featured a very impressive performance by Jared Goff on a day when the Lions’ running game couldn’t get anything going, a promising performance from young wide receiver Jameson Williams, and a dominant display by the Lions’ defense.

It was a disappointing loss for the Buccaneers, but at 3-2 they’re still in first place in the NFC South. Baker Mayfield had a rough outing, but the Lions’ defense has given a lot of players rough outings.

But the story of the game was that the Lions are a complete football team — and legitimate Super Bowl contenders.