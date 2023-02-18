 Skip navigation
Long-time NFL special-teams coach John Bonamego retires

  
Published February 18, 2023 02:30 AM
John Bonamego, who spent 16 years coaching in the NFL and 19 at the college level, has retired from football, at the age of 59.

It’s been an incredible journey ,” Bonamego told ESPN.com on Friday. “But [my wife] Paulette and I, we’re super excited about the next chapter of our lives.”

Bonamego worked as a special-teams coordinator or assistant at the NFL level with the Jaguars (1999-2002, 2012), the Packers (2003-05), the Saints (2006-07, 2011), the Dolphins (2008-10), the Lions (2013-14, 2019), and the Rams (2020). In 2021, he was a senior coaching assistant with the Rams in 2021, capping his NFL career with a Super Bowl win.

He also served as head coach at Central Michigan from 2015 to 2018. He capped his career in 2022, as a senior special-teams assistant at Iowa State.