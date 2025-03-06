 Skip navigation
Jones: ‘Aggressive’ isn’t right word for FA plans
Raiders inform Minshew he’ll be released
PFT Draft: GM you’d want to be this offseason

2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Louisville QB Tyler Shough has pre-draft visit with Steelers

  
Published March 6, 2025 02:07 PM

The Steelers have a big need at quarterback, and they’re beginning the process of evaluating potential draft picks at the most important position.

Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough is making a pre-draft visit with the Steelers today.

The 25-year-old Shough, who spent seven years in college football, told PFT Live at the Scouting Combine that NFL teams like his experience and maturity. He’s not necessarily viewed as the kind of prospect who would be a Week One starter as a rookie, but his wealth of experience could make him more ready to play as a rookie than most quarterbacks.

Shough spent three years at Oregon, three more at Texas Tech and finally ended up playing his final season of college football at Louisville last year. He started 32 games in his college career, completing 63.0 percent of his passes with 59 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.