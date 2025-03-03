Louisville QB Tyler Shough: Media make an issue of me being 25 years old, NFL teams don’t

Tyler Shough spent three years at Oregon, three more at Texas Tech and finally ended up playing his final season of college football at Louisville last year, as a 25-year-old starting quarterback. He says NFL teams like that about him.

Shough, who turns 26 in September, says reporters often ask him if he has already reached his athletic prime, but NFL coaches and GMs like his experience.

“Not from coaches or NFL personnel. Only from the media,” Shough said. “More than anything, just letting them know it’s been an advantage for me.”

Shough noted that he’s married and has a family and personal life that lends itself to focusing on football full-time.

“It changes your perspective,” Shough said. “She helps me out, even learning the playbook, and I’m kind of in debt to her more than anything.”

Shough thinks that even in his mid-20s, he could have a decade or more of good football left in him.

“You see quarterbacks playing well into their 30s, even better ball late in their 30s,” he said. “More than anything it’s kind of helped me.”