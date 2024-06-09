 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bestduo_240607.jpg
PFT Draft: Best duos in NFL history
nbc_pft_whiparound_240607.jpg
NFL Whiparound: McDaniel, Thompson, Gregory, more
nbc_pft_dancampbell_240607.jpg
Campbell: We are playing for ‘the whole enchilada’

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bestduo_240607.jpg
PFT Draft: Best duos in NFL history
nbc_pft_whiparound_240607.jpg
NFL Whiparound: McDaniel, Thompson, Gregory, more
nbc_pft_dancampbell_240607.jpg
Campbell: We are playing for ‘the whole enchilada’

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Low morale, confusion among officials is a symptom, not the disease

  
Published June 9, 2024 11:17 AM

NFL officiating has been a problem for years. The NFL continues to be in denial about it.

The problem is money. As former V.P. of officiating Dean Blandino told #PFTPM several years ago, the league doesn’t properly value the job he held. It’s a tactful way of saying the league is cheap.

And if the league is cheap when it comes to the person who runs officiating, it’s fair to conclude the league is cheap when it comes to the rest of officiating.

Why aren’t officials full-time employees? Because the league would have to pay them a lot more than they’re currently paid. Period.

It’s a thankless job. The gratitude comes from the revenue. The Commissioner gets paid as much as he does in part because he’s a pincushion for the oligarchs lurking behind the curtain. During football season, the officials become targets for scrutiny, too. Paying them more money would make it easier to keep their heads down and their mouths shut as their names are dragged through the muck and the mud of anti-social media, and beyond.

As a result, there’s nothing about a recent item from Kalyn Kahler of TheAthletic.com that is or should be surprising. It’s great information, a revealing look at how cheapness impacts the folks doing the work. But it’s a symptom, not the disease.

The disease is greed, plain and simple. The NFL — which 12 years ago loudly insisted that replacement officials would do the job just as well as locked-out officials who dared to ask for more — doesn’t see the connection between paying more money for officiating and getting tangible value in return.

It’s the same mindset that has caused them to strip NFL Network down to old games and Zoom-based shows that don’t require the expenses of a studio. Massive revenues don’t matter. Pennies are being pinched wherever and however they can be.

The NFL currently is dangling the shiny object of a long-overdue (but still far too tentative) embrace of technology to distract from the problems with officiating. That’s how the Commissioner shrugged off the issue when appearing on Pat McAfee’s show on the Friday of draft week, pointing out that people complain about the full-time officials in basketball and hockey.

This ignores the basic fact that, for the NFL, the complaints would have less credibility if the NFL was doing everything it could to improve and enhance officiating. Full-time officials. Complete and total UFL-style transparency.

The league refuses to acknowledge that the fears articulated by the Commissioner when they hated gambling have come to fruition, now that they’re in bed with the sports books.

From 2012: “If gambling is permitted freely on sporting events, normal incidents of the game such as bad snaps, dropped passes, turnovers, penalties, and play calling inevitably will fuel speculation, distrust, and accusations of point-shaving or game-fixing.”

More and more fans are attributing “normal incidents of the game” to foul play. The NFL’s biggest current challenge, even if it won’t admit it, is to spend the money necessary to create an environment in which fans see questionable calls as “normal incidents of the game,” and not as “this game is rigged.”

The change will happen after the first major NFL controversy of the era of legalized sports betting. Until it does, the league will keep stuffing its pockets with cash while refusing to spend what’s needed to keep that controversy from ever occurring in the first place.